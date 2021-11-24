Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

With the holidays quickly approaching and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the FBI Denver Division reminds Colorado and  Wyoming residents to be cautious when purchasing items online.

Thousands of Americans fall victim to cyber scams every year. With the busy holiday season upon us, attackers will take advantage of the opportunity to take your money. 

According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s (IC3) 2020 report, non payment or non-delivery scams cost people more than $265 million. Credit  card fraud accounted for another $129 million in losses. 

The two most prevalent holiday scams are non-delivery and non-payment  crimes. In a non-delivery scam, a buyer pays for goods or services they find  online, but those items are never received. Conversely, a non-payment scam  involves goods or services being shipped, but the seller is never paid. 

Another way to catch busy consumers off guard is to create a phishing email  that looks like it might be from a big brand company the consumer frequently  buys from or knows in order to get the victim to click on a link or open an  attachment. The purpose for this is to either have the victim download  malicious software or to gather personal information.  

In some instances, the malicious software will retrieve personal information  from the victim’s device. In other cases, the victim visits a malicious website  where the attacker has them enter personal identifiable information such as: 

name, date of birth, phone number, username, password, bank account  number, and credit card number. 

A big brand company will never send an unannounced email to their  customers and ask them to perform any of the processes mentioned above.  

How to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season from  being a victim of a cyber scam: 

• Take your time. As soon as you receive an email you don’t have to  immediately click on links or open attachments. 

• Look over the email for spelling/grammatical errors and if you don’t recognize the sender don’t open any attachments or links. 

• Use your cursor and hover over the sender’s email address and view the link to see the hidden email address and URL 

• Be leery of an email that has an unusual sense of urgency.

• Check each website’s URL to make sure it’s legitimate and secure. A site  you’re buying from should have https in the web address.  

• If you’re purchasing from a company for the first time, do your research  by checking reviews. 

• Verify the legitimacy of a buyer or seller before moving forward with an  online purchase.  

The best course of action is to never click on links, open attachments, or  provide your personal information without verifying the reason behind the  request or whether it is a legitimate business entity. 

Understanding common online crimes will help prevent you, your family or  business from falling victim to these criminals.  

If you do become a victim this holiday season, contact the FBI’s Internet  Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov). For more information about avoiding  holiday online scams, visit FBI.gov/scams.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?