The FBI is seeking information about two cold cases involving the homicides of Ute Mountain Ute tribal members.
The first is the disappearance and murder investigation of Odell Vest, who was last seen at a house party on Lafayette Street in Towaoc (about 13 miles south of Cortez), on July 10 or 11, 2000.
The second case is the disappearance and murder investigation of Avery Whiteskunk, who was last seen alive on Jan. 30, 2004 in Towaoc. His body was found March 19, 2004, on the northern edge of the Ute Mountain Ute reservation, near Montezuma County Road G.
These cases were prioritized for renewed investigation in response to the November 2019 launch of the National Strategy to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons by the United States Department of Justice. FBI Denver – Durango RA investigators reviewed several cold case missing persons and homicides on the two reservations in southwest Colorado and determined these to be potentially solvable cases, so we are seeking the community’s support in providing new investigative leads.
There is a $10,000 reward offered by the FBI for any information directly leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for either of these murders.
“The FBI vigorously investigates violent crimes that affect tribal communities,” the agency said in a statement. “We are committed to protecting all communities we serve, helping victims and ensuring that justice is met for violent criminal offenders."
