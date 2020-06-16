Fearing economic uncertainty, residents seek to buy their Boulder County mobile-home park to avoid evictions

With rents rising precipitously, stoking fears of “economic eviction” within their long-established community, residents at the Sans Souci mobile home community in Boulder County sought to embrace a relatively new strategy in Colorado: Buy the park from its owner and run it themselves.
A handful of other parks have done it, from Cañon City to Longmont, by creating a cooperative that gives them control over everything from rent to rules. But becoming a resident-owned community — or ROC, in industry shorthand — involves a lot of moving parts, helpful financial partners and, the toughest hurdle, a willing seller.
So, in a financial climate buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic, the homeowners association of Sans Souci — which translates from the French as “carefree” — has taken its quest public, laying out its concerns in an open letter to current owner Strive Communities and looping in legislators, county and state officials and the media. Its hope is to jumpstart a process it flirted with more than a year ago, shortly after the park was purchased from its longtime owners.
That early overtures never gained traction.
Now, bolstered by the emphatic voice of an HOA and even more fearful that neighbors might be forced out of the community, residents have hit the reset button with the goal of more fully exploring the purchase option — and crunching numbers that might be both palatable to home owners and attractive to Strive.
“When we sent the letter,” Sans Souci resident Michael Peirce said, “it was to spark a renewed effort.”
It won’t be an easy process. Strive, which has mobile home parks in several states, hasn’t owned Sans Souci for long and has not been actively seeking a buyer. In fact, Strive COO Jayson Lipsey notes that it already has begun a $1.5 million infrastructure project to address problems with Sans Souci’s water and wastewater systems.
