Calls that a woman had possibly been shot brought a heavy police response to Shavano Valley Road Saturday morning.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ty Cox said deputies and emergency medical services found a woman at the scene who required transport to the hospital, but could not say more about her condition. A news release issued a short time later said the woman had a gunshot wound.
The MCSO called in the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, but what exactly took place at the home in the 16000 block of Shavano Valley Road wasn’t clear enough for Cox to be able to say more at this point, other than that the incident is considered suspicious. He said no one is considered to be at large.
“We don’t believe there’s a threat to public safety at this time, but if such a threat arises, we will release that information immediately,” Cox said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.