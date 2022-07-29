Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will be hosting its annual Public Field Trips for the Taylor Park Vegetation Management Project (Taylor Park) and the Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response (SBEADMR) project Aug. 4 and Aug. 11.

These field trips provide an opportunity for interested individuals to participate in discussions and engage with GMUG staff, adaptive management group members and science teams on topics including the implementation timeline, temporary roads, treatment unit prescriptions and resource concerns relevant to Taylor Park and SBEADMR.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?