The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will be hosting its annual Public Field Trips for the Taylor Park Vegetation Management Project (Taylor Park) and the Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response (SBEADMR) project Aug. 4 and Aug. 11.
These field trips provide an opportunity for interested individuals to participate in discussions and engage with GMUG staff, adaptive management group members and science teams on topics including the implementation timeline, temporary roads, treatment unit prescriptions and resource concerns relevant to Taylor Park and SBEADMR.
All interested members of the public are invited to attend this year’s field trips. The Taylor Park field trip, co-hosted with Western Colorado University, will be held Aug. 4 and will include stops at the Park Ridge, Park Cone and Kentucky Ridge treatment areas.
Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch, water and any necessities for a day outdoors. Vans will be leaving the Gunnison Ranger District at 8 a.m. and returning no later than 5 p.m. Please RSVP by Aug. 2 to: tnickel@western.edu. For questions, please contact Tobi Nickel, Center for Public Lands Associate Director at tnickel@western.edu.
The SBEADMR field trip, scheduled for Aug. 11, will include stops at the Muddy Aspen treatment area (pre-implementation) and the Terror Creek Adaptive Silvicultural Assessment Site (implemented in 2008 – 2010) on the Paonia Ranger District.
Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch, water and any necessities for a day outdoors. Participants will be able to caravan/carpool from the GMUG Supervisor’s Office in Delta or the intersection of Stevens Gulch Rd and CO-133 in Paonia, leaving Delta at 8 a.m. and returning by 4 p.m. Please RSVP by Aug. 8 to SBEADMR facilitator Susan Hansen: shansen42@gmail.com.
For questions, please contact Michael Salazar, GMUG Timber Program Manager at michael.salazar@usda.gov. Both field trips will involve hiking on moderate terrain.
