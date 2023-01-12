A short two-part documentary film is increasing awareness about chronic wasting disease (CWD) to help people “witness” this disease through the eyes of others.
CWD is a prion disease that affects deer, elk and moose. The disease generally lasts two to three years in deer and is always fatal. CWD is primarily spread from infected animals coming into contact with uninfected animals, and concentrations of animals in small areas increases transmission.
Even though most hunters and landowners are not "seeing" infected deer in areas with high CWD prevalence, the films demonstrate how CWD is certainly present, explains why it is a major concern, and how stakeholder cooperation is the key to managing the disease.
Part 1 - Ride along with Josh Melby, CPW District Wildlife manager, as he speaks on the importance of working with private landowners to address CWD. Hear from landowners about their personal experiences with CWD on their properties.
Part 2 - Listen to wildlife professionals from Colorado and Wyoming speak to what’s been learned about CWD and the importance of teamwork to manage the disease.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife developed these films in partnership with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance, Colorado Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and multiple private conservation organizations.
Visit CWD-Info.org for more information about CWD in North America.
