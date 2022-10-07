Special to the MDP
MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado recently released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, leading to an FBI raid in 2018.
Special to the MDP
MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado recently released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, leading to an FBI raid in 2018.
The proof of concept titled “Cremains Unknown” follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy.
McCarthy, a Gold Star wife, unexpectedly lost her husband, David, a U.S. veteran, in 2017. His body was brought to Sunset Mesa in Montrose to be cremated. One day, she received a call from the FBI informing her that the cremains she had may not be her husband after all. As a result of the FBI investigation, she learned David’s body had been sold without her consent.
“My hope for the film is to use my voice and story to enact laws and prevent this from happening to other families,” McCarthy said, in Humble Beast’s concept announcement. “I want society to do better, I am fighting for better.”
The film’s goal is to raise awareness about the way many families were affected, producer Megan MacGrath said in the announcement, and to call for a change in laws.
“When I first heard this story, I was speechless,” director Jake Dagel said. “No family should ever have to experience what the victims of Sunset Mesa did. To create change, we need to be sure this story is shared as far and wide as possible.”
MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions have plans of creating a full-length feature film telling the story and following those involved. To achieve this, they have launched a crowdfunding page on Indiegogo. To learn more about the film and how to support the production, visit: https://www.cremainsunknown.com/
Editor’s note: The Montrose Daily Press participated in some of the filming for this production. The MDP does not itself advocate for or against supporting the project.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.