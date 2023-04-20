NuVista Federal Credit Union & Black Canyon Rotary Club hosted the Annual Financial Reality Fair for the seniors of Montrose High School, Olathe High School, Vista High School, Black Canyon High School and Peak Academy on April 12, while underclassmen were PSAT/SAT testing.
During the event, powered by the Bite of Reality platform, students gathered in MHS’ Lloyd McMillan Gymnasium, to learn about what goes into a monthly budget as an adult.
“I learned how budgeting will impact my future decisions with money, and I experienced knowing what to buy monthly,” said MHS senior Logan Boyers who won $100 in Montrose Bucks at the event.
Each student was given a hypothetical life circumstance — a job, monthly salary, spouse and child, credit score, and student loans. Students then had to navigate through different stations to make purchases for their monthly budget.
The different stations included housing and utilities, transportation, childcare, entertainment, household needs, clothing and personal care, groceries and dining, and shopping.
In each station, students were guided by real, local, adult volunteers who helped the students make difficult, but appropriate choices among a variety of options to determine what would fit in with their hypothetical monthly budget.
The students watched as each choice — nice clothes, a brand new car payment, a home, childcare — slowly dwindled their monthly income.
After being tested to consider real-world decisions, students shared their experiences in a group Q & A session where the students were able to win some fun prizes. The students also had the opportunity to ask NuVista’s CEO BJ Coram questions about the Credit Union, budgeting, and credit scores.
Students learned about money and then had the chance to win some money. Twenty lucky students won $100 in the form of a Montrose Bucks gift card.
Students also have the chance to earn one of five $1,000 scholarships. Senior fair participants are required to complete a Scholarship Application and submit an essay explaining what they learned from the Financial Reality Fair. The submission deadline is April 30.
NuVista Federal Credit Union, Black Canyon Rotary Club, Alpine Bank, and DMEA/Elevate contributed to this event as scholarship sponsors to make the scholarships possible.
