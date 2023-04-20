NuVista Federal Credit Union & Black Canyon Rotary Club hosted the Annual Financial Reality Fair for the seniors of Montrose High School, Olathe High School, Vista High School, Black Canyon High School and Peak Academy on April 12, while underclassmen were PSAT/SAT testing. 

During the event, powered by the Bite of Reality platform, students gathered in MHS’ Lloyd McMillan Gymnasium, to learn about what goes into a monthly budget as an adult. 



