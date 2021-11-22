As Coloradans celebrate Thanksgiving to start the holiday season, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are gearing up for The Heat Is On Thanksgiving Week DUI enforcement period from Nov. 24 – 28. Increased DUI patrols will be active statewide over the holiday weekend to remove impaired drivers from the roads.
In Montrose, CSP Troop 5C will be increasing DUI patrols. The Montrose Police Department is dedicating officers to patrolling for DUI offenders, both in the downtown restaurant/bar district and throughout the city. If you’re planning to celebration with libations, line up a designated driver in advance.
Since 2010, there have been more than 198,000 drivers in Colorado who have been charged with DUI. While alcohol continues to be involved in most instances of impaired driving, cases involving other drugs are also rising.
“Your Colorado State troopers and local law officers will be sacrificing time with their families to eliminate the threat that impaired drivers present to motorists on our roadways,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.
“History has shown us that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the holiday weekend is an extremely popular time for people to gather and excessively drink. Don't ruin your holiday or anyone else's, plan for a sober ride."
During last year’s Thanksgiving Week enforcement period from Nov. 20-30, 104 law enforcement agencies arrested 354 impaired drivers.
Last year one motorist died in a crash involving an impaired driver during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
“Even one life taken by an impaired driver is one too many,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk.
“With so many alternative transportation options, there’s no excuse to drive after consuming an impairing substance. If you plan on drinking or consuming marijuana, don’t drive. It is that simple.”
A DUI conviction after fines, legal fees and increased insurance, can cost a person over $13,000. Many people are repeat DUI offenders. Over Halloween weekend, 155 drivers were arrested for a DUI during heightened enforcement. The final enforcement period of the year is The Holiday Parties DUI enforcement period from Dec. 15-29.
Information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. For trends involving impaired driving court cases, drug toxicology results, and other impaired driving data, visit the Colorado Driving Under the Influence dashboard at https://ors.colorado.gov/ors-dui.