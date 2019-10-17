United States Forest Service-Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forests recently announced on its Facebook page fire resources are currently responding to a fire in the Grand Mesa National Forest.

According to the post, dispatch received a report at 10:42 a.m. of a fire in the vicinity of Young's Creek.

The Young's Creek Fire has been reported at being approximately 16 acres. The cause has not been determined.

For more information: Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information can be found by calling 970-874-6602; visiting the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests website at fs.usda.gov/gmug; visiting the website for West Slope Fire Information at WestSlopeFireInfo.com; visiting Facebook at facebook.com/GMUG.NF/; or visiting Twitter at twitter.com/GMUG_NF.

