Fire closes Potholes Recreation Area; blazes continue amid red-flag conditions

With hot, dry weather, lightning, winds that have placed Montrose County and others under red flag warning, and a so-far anemic monsoon season, fires continue to burn in the region. Due to safety concerns and suppression strategies, the Little Mesa Fire in Delta County has caused the Potholes Recreation Area to be closed to the public.
• Little Mesa Fire
The Little Mesa Fire, discovered July 31, had burned 300 acres about 15 miles from Delta in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area as of Tuesday, when it stood at 0% containment.
Sixty people are engaged in full-suppression work of the lightning-sparked blaze, and air operations are being conducted, prompting officials to warn the public to stay out of the Potholes Recreation Area.
The “potholes” are natural, deep depressions in the rock that fill with stream water. Swimming is never allowed there because of drowning risks and now, due to the fire, the public needs to stay away. Helicopters fighting the Little Mesa Fire are using the potholes as a water source for fire suppression.
Firefighters were in “confine and contain” mode Tuesday. Red flag conditions Monday pushed the fire toward Dry Mesa, which was the desired result and Monday night, firefighters burned out vegetation along the Tatum Ridge Road from the northwest fire edge to the west to protect values in Escalante Canyon, according to Bureau of Land Management Southwest Fire.
Predictions for Wednesday called for dry conditions, but weaker winds.
Smoke is visible from U.S. 50 and Delta County roads and updated smoke conditions may be found at fire.airnow.gov.
The public is reminded not to fly drones in this, or any other fire area, because they interfere with firefighting aircraft.
• Lowline Fire
The Lowline Fire in rural Gunnison County was 55% contained at 1,830 acres as of Tuesday morning. The fire, also caused by lightning, was spotted July 26.
Firefighters braced for severe fire behavior because of red flag wind conditions Monday, but no perimeter growth occurred and fire lines resisted fire growth.
Tuesday marked the third day of red flag conditions, with plans remaining similar to Monday’s suppression efforts, including firefighters on the perimeter who were positioned to respond to fire movement. They were prepared to use choppers to drop water and other resources depending on fire behavior.
A pre-evacuation order remains in effect for Gunnison County Road 727, Mill Creek. Evacuation information may be found at www.gunnisoncounty.org
• Winchester Fire
The Winchester Fire, reported Aug. 1, was burning on a southeast-facing slope near Winchester Gulch in the Uncompahgre Wilderness, about 7 miles from Ouray.
The fire, caused by lightning, had burned about one-tenth of an acre as of Aug. 7.
Because of its remote location and harsh terrain, firefighters could not immediately respond, but lookouts and aircraft have monitored the area, and the fire has low-spread potential, according to U.S. Forest Service fire managers. The risks of putting firefighters into the area are a factor in the management strategy.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone