Fire closes Potholes Recreation Area; blazes continue amid red-flag conditions

The Little Mesa Fire is burning in the Dominguez-Escalante National Recreation Area. (Courtesy photo/BLM)

With hot, dry weather, lightning, winds that have placed Montrose County and others under red flag warning, and a so-far anemic monsoon season, fires continue to burn in the region. Due to safety concerns and suppression strategies, the Little Mesa Fire in Delta County has caused the Potholes Recreation Area to be closed to the public.

• Little Mesa Fire



