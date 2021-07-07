Fire, considered 'suspicious' for now, under investigation

Police are investigating a late-night fire that burned a home on North Uncompahgre Avenue, Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan said.
Crews responded shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, to the 700 block of the street, where they found smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.
Two occupants had escaped without injury. Firefighters launched an offensive attack and also deployed to find more people, but did not find anyone else there. They brought the blaze under control at 11:20 p.m.
The fire caused an estimated $25,000 to the rented home and about $3,000 in personal property losses, also according to preliminary estimates provided by MFPD.
Rowan said most of the damage was contained to the front living area.
"It is considered suspicious because we don't know what the cause of the fire was," Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said. "So we're actively investigating that. We Just don't know what started the fire, so it's suspicious right now."
