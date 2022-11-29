Fire destroyed the old clubhouse in Log Hill Village near Ridgway on Saturday evening, Nov. 26, the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The blaze brought out mutual aid from Montrose, Log Hill, Ridgway and Ouray fire districts. Upon arrival, crews found the building on Ponderosa Drive fully engulfed in flames. They battled tirelessly for more than three hours to bring the fire under control, remaining on scene until 3 a.m. Nov. 27.
The surrounding neighborhood was not threatened and no evacuations were ordered.
The fire’s cause remained under investigation.
In its announcement, the OCSO thanked all first responders, including Log Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Ouray Volunteer Fire Department, Ridgway Fire Protection District, and Montrose Fire District, Ridgway Marshal’s Office, and Ouray County EMS.
As well, the agency thanked San Miguel Power Association and Black Hills Energy for their quick response in turning off utilities to the building; True Grit Café for bringing coffee to the crews, and the local girls who on Sunday dropped off doughnuts to the deputies who had secured the scene overnight.
The entire area of the old clubhouse has been taped off by law enforcement and is an active investigation scene; it is not open to the public to view closer.
