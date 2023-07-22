Stage 1 fire restrictions will soon be in effect for unincorporated parts of western Montrose County, due to dry conditions.

Already, small fires have erupted in the area and although these were quickly brought to heel, the public needs to be mindful of risk, Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins said Friday.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

