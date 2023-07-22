Stage 1 fire restrictions will soon be in effect for unincorporated parts of western Montrose County, due to dry conditions.
Already, small fires have erupted in the area and although these were quickly brought to heel, the public needs to be mindful of risk, Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins said Friday.
Extreme heat in the past weeks has dried out fuels on the Western Slope, which are denser because of a wet winter and spring.
Large fuels, like ponderosa pines, are carrying about 6% moisture content, Hawkins said, in highlighting how dry conditions are. Also, the heavy grasses spring rains brought are drying rapidly. These grasses can quickly carry flames.
Earlier this week, lightning strikes ignited fuels on public and private lands in rural Montrose County. The Happy Fire, on Bureau of Land Management-administered lands, burned near Sims Mesa and Happy Canyon, where it was contained to 3 acres Thursday night.
The Little Juniper Fire burned less than an acre of privately owned land.
On Thursday afternoon, the Arroyo Fire ignited southwest of Norwood (San Miguel County), where it had burned about a quarter-acre as of Friday, when, per BLM fire management information, crews were expected to contain it.
Montrose County’s unincorporated West End go under Stage 1 restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 24. These prohibit open burning, smoking outside, fireworks, target shooting and operating a chainsaw without the proper spark-arresting equipment. Hawkins said Nucla-Naturita Fire Protection District is also under Stage 1 restrictions.
“Open burning is prohibited. That’s the main thing,” he said.
Even where there are not fire restrictions, people need to have care. Hawkins specifically noted campfires and strongly urged people to make sure theirs are fully extinguished before leaving them.
Campfires are the leading human cause of wildfires, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Although Stage 1 restrictions allow campfires in a pre-approved campground or enclosed fire pits, you should allow all wood to burn completely, if possible, and drown all embers with water, pouring water onto the fire until you can no longer hear it hissing.
Stir dirt into the embers and use a shovel to bury the fire if water isn’t handy. Make sure no embers are still smoldering.
You should also be mindful of where you park your vehicle when recreating. Do not park on dry grasses. Make sure any trailer chains are not dragging the ground; this can cause sparks that in turn spark fire.
Montrose County reminds people that the fire restrictions are for now only on the West End and only for unincorporated areas, not municipalities within the West End. The area under restriction does not include any land on the east side of the Uncompahgre Plateau.
Going beyond imposing restrictions as conditions require them, area governments also have broader scale fire prevention and response plans in place, and Montrose County’s work to update its Community Wildfire and Watershed Protection Plan has now reached the public review stage.
The public can review and comment on the draft plan starting July 24, with comment period closing Aug. 4.
The plan, also called CWP2 (CWP-squared), was last updated in 2011. Since then, the West has become drier and growth has exploded, with more development into forested areas.
The CWP2 focuses on mitigating post-fire effects on watershed health, fire-resilience and fire adaptation. To create the draft, experts hired by the county conducted risk assessments, looked at fuel hazards and burn severity, and also considered what stream networks and water resources are at risk.
Another section of work entails developing and prioritizing mitigation strategies, including firefighting capabilities, wildfire readiness and critical water supply treatments.
The CWP2 works in tandem with the county’s overall emergency management planning, as well as state and federal fire management strategies.
County residents were previously invited to take a survey, which asked how well prepared the community is for wildfire, by their estimation; about their perceived home risk and prioritization of mitigation efforts.
Montrose County again needs public input, this time on the draft plan itself. When completed and approved, the plan will not only help protect watersheds and better prepare the area for wildfires, but it will also help the county secure federal grant money to undertake wildfire mitigation and watershed improvement.
“The CWP2 is an important tool for identifying areas that need wildfire mitigation and provides recommendations to help reduce that risk and improve watershed health in Montrose County,” Hawkins said, in a news release. “We encourage the public to review the draft plan and provide feedback so that we can make the plan as effective as possible.”
The CWP2 plan for feedback should be available online July 24 at montrose-county-cwp2-montrosecounty.hub.arcgis.com. Currently, the site contains the story map from November 2022, the past survey, and other information.