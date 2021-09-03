All fire restrictions in unincorporated eastern Montrose County are lifted as of today, Sept. 3.
The West End remains in Stage 1 restrictions until further notice.
The boundary of land that remains in fire restrictions will include from the Forest Service West to the Utah state line encompassing Nucla, Naturita, Paradox, Bedrock, and Redvale.
The decision was based on fuel moisture measurements in vegetation, predicated weather, and the amount of current fire activity across the county. Residents and visitors are encouraged to use caution when burning.
"Even though fire restrictions have been lifted in part of the county, I am strongly urging community members to use caution when burning. Please make sure to have water and shovels readily available when burning and always call dispatch at 970-249-9110 before burning,” said Sheriff Gene Lillard.
"This year continues to be a challenge for firefighters and firefighting resources across the nation and I want the public to be mindful of limited resources available due to major fires in both Colorado and the western U.S."
The decision was made alongside partner agencies including federal lands, weather partners, and surrounding counties in order to avoid confusion when recreating in the region. Again, the lifting of restrictions affects only the east end of unincorporated Montrose County, and now allows residents to burn as necessary. Visit westslopefireinfo.com for information on restrictions in surrounding areas and the latest fire-related information. To learn more about campfire safety, visit www.smokeybear.com.
