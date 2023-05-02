First Friday is an art-lover's feast

Historically, First Friday has been an art-centric event that takes place in large and small communities across the United States as well as several international cities.
Typically, visual arts are featured the first Friday of every month, accompanied by live music, local food delicacies, street vendors, art galleries and art centers.
Since 2015, Montrose Center for Arts has been celebrating this national trend: originally with pop-up First Friday art shows located around Montrose. Once MCA moved into its permanent location at 11 S. Park Ave., it has celebrated First Friday by featuring a local artist at a reception providing wine and snacks.
As MCA has grown, its First Fridays partner with other art venues in Montrose. Not only does MCA celebrate a new featured artist each month, but also recommends other art venues so that people of all ages can truly enjoy the Art Walk experience. Plus, you catch a ride with Val and her Y Bar Hitch Suffolk Punch Horse Carriages Rides between venues on Main Street!
May 5 is this month's First Friday, featuring the PACE show and live music; the opening reception begins at 4:30 p.m.
Drop by MCA on every First Friday of the year. Enjoy the featured artist’s show along with MCA’s gallery filled with local artists’ work. Also relish local music, food and drink treats. Then pickup a flyer detailing other art venues in Montrose and set out to walk – or ride – Main Street and learn about the fabulous extent of art on Main in Montrose.
