The Montrose Center for the Arts will host the annual Western Colorado Watercolor Society Members’ exhibition for the month of September.
Nationally known watercolorist Cindy Brabec-King will be judging the show.
The public can meet her and some of the show participants during First Friday, starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 2, at MCA, 11 S. Park Ave. Also, enjoy music and appetizers.
WCWS gives all of their members an opportunity to display their artwork, regardless whether they are amateur or professional. The WCWS is committed to the promotion of the arts and encouraging their members to be involved wherever they may live.
Brabec-King will also be giving a one day workshop at MCA on Friday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. — 3p.m.
Professional photographer and artist Susan Humphrey will have a solo show for the month of September in the Columbine Room, featuring all-new work. She is a native of Montrose and was raised on a ranch near the Black Canyon National Park.Humphrey’s art records the history, animals and awesome beauty of the area.
