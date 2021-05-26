The first phase of the Palisade Plunge, a 32-mile mountain bike trail from the top of the Grand Mesa to the Town of Palisade, is open for public access on Saturday, May 29. Phase two is expected to be complete at the end of July.
The Palisade Plunge trail is the result of a partnership between the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Mesa County, Town of Palisade, City of Grand Junction, Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association.
The phase one section begins on Lands End Road, approximately three miles below the Lands End Observatory and traverses more than 17 miles from the forested slopes of the Mesa to a classic desert canyon at Highway 6 and the Palisade Rim Trailhead.
This section of the Palisade Plunge navigates remote, backcountry terrain with some sections of extreme exposure recommended only for experienced riders.
Trail users should use the U.S. Forest Service’s Wild Rose recreation site for parking. The Wild Rose site can only be accessed from the bottom of Lands End Road at US 50. The gate past Wild Rose will remain locked until snow melt and road conditions on top of the Mesa allow the road to reopen. Please do not block the road. Commercial permits for shuttle service will begin operations on May 29 and use of shuttle services is encouraged to reduce parking congestion.
Trail enthusiasts are encouraged to consider their experience, skills, and preparedness before taking “The Plunge.” Bring plenty of food and water, appropriate clothing, and bike repair supplies.
For updated information on the Palisade Plunge and a list of shuttle providers, visit www.Palisadeplunge.com.
