The first six members of the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission were selected Monday.
Two Democrats: Paula Espinoza, a resident of Roxborough Park, in the 4th Congressional District and Elizabeth Wilkes, a resident of Colorado Springs, in the 5th Congressional District
Two Republicans: Danny D. Moore, a resident of Centennial, in the 6th Congressional District and William J. Leone, a resident of Westminster, in the 7th Congressional District
Two Unaffiliated: Jolie C. Brawner, a resident of Denver, in the 1st Congressional District and Lori Smith Schell, a resident of Durango, in the 3rd Congressional District
The remaining six members of the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission will be selected by March 1.
The commission must have at least one member, and not more than two members, from each of Colorado’s seven congressional districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.