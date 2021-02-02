The first six members of the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission were selected Monday. 

Two Democrats: Paula Espinoza, a resident of Roxborough Park, in the 4th Congressional District and Elizabeth Wilkes, a resident of Colorado Springs, in the 5th Congressional District

 Two Republicans: Danny D. Moore, a resident of Centennial, in the 6th Congressional District and William J. Leone, a resident of Westminster, in the 7th Congressional District

Two Unaffiliated: Jolie C. Brawner, a resident of Denver, in the 1st Congressional District and Lori Smith Schell, a resident of Durango, in the 3rd Congressional District

The remaining six members of the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission will be selected by March 1.

The commission must have at least one member, and not more than two members, from each of Colorado’s seven congressional districts.

