People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period, like emergency room and long-term care facility staff, will receive the first COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado beginning next week.
Gov. Jared Polis, along with health officials, released details of the state’s distribution prioritization plan during a press conference Wednesday, ahead of the state’s anticipated first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, expected within the next week.
Healthcare workers, hospice and dental office staff and first responders fall within the state’s moderate-risk group that will be second in line to receive the vaccine. The state has planned a three-phase COVID-19 vaccine distribution for winter, spring and summer.
Polis said the state’s vaccine distribution plan has two goals.
“Our main focus in creating a plan for Colorado is to ensure we save the most lives and end the health crisis and pandemic as soon as possible,” he said.
As part of that effort, the state is prioritizing administration of the vaccine to people ages 65 years and older. The vaccine has been approved for adults ages 18-64 at this point. Polis said there are ongoing tests for giving the vaccine to youth ages 12 and up, but they are still awaiting the results of those studies.
CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman shared details during Wednesday’s hour-long conference about the timeline for the vaccines’ arrivals, which starts with the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as Dec. 11. Once the FDA approves it, shipment will take place within 24 hours.
Last week, the state received confirmation that Colorado’s first dosage distribution should be 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an expected arrival between Dec. 13-16. The state will also receive 95,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, with shipment about a week later. Pfizer vaccines have a 95% efficacy, and the Moderna vaccine has a 94.5% efficacy rating. Both require two doses.
“These vaccines are more effective than the flu vaccine and have an efficacy that is comparable to the measles component of the MMR,” Bookman said.
Once the state receives the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines, they will be distributed to distribution centers across the state and further dispersed by the National Guard and couriers to providers who will administer the vaccine. The centers were chosen based on their willingness to work with the state and ability to handle ultra-low temperatures needed to store the vaccine, roughly negative 60 degrees C (-76 degrees F) to negative 80 degrees C (-112 degrees F).
The vaccines will be stored in eight undisclosed locations across the state. Aside from health officials and people helping with the distribution, only local law enforcement will know those locations to provide security.
“We know that in the early weeks and months of vaccine distribution that vaccines will be limited,” Bookman said. “This has been a historic effort to create this vaccine in a record period of time.”
Bookman said the state expects to receive weekly shipments of the vaccines assuming there is a steady supply from the federal government. Phase 1 has an anticipated completion time by the end of February.
The state’s winter distribution phase is segmented into two levels:
— Phase 1A: Highest-risk health care workers and individuals
— Phase 1B: Moderate-risk health care workers and responders
Phase 2, slated for this spring will allow high-risk individuals and essential workers to get the vaccine. People within that population are those age 65 or older; people with obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, significant heart disease, chronic kidney disease, cancers or immunocompromised; people who interact directly with the public at work, like grocery store workers and school staff; people who work in high density settings like farms and meat-packing plants; workers serving people who live in high-density settings; healthcare workers not in phase 1; and adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.
The final phase in the summer open the vaccine up to anyone ages 18-64.
Information about vaccine distribution in phases 2 and 3 are forthcoming.
While we continue this marathon through the COVID-19 pandemic, Polis said the arrival of the vaccine does not put us in the clear.
“It doesn’t change the minute you see that somebody else got a shot doesn’t change – we’re grateful that our nurses and providers in the COVID wards will hopefully be immune a month or two after they get that first dose – but it will be here until there is widespread vaccination,” Polis said. “Meaning masks, social distancing, and washing your hands regularly.”
Polis reported 3,757 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Colorado Wednesday. He urged Coloradans to stay vigilant in this lull before the vaccines arrive.
“We really need to be careful in these next few weeks, so we can bridge the time between when these vaccines can be distributed,” he said. “This vaccine is really the gateway to the end of the pandemic.”
For questions about your eligibility for the vaccine, call COHELP at 1-877-462-2911 or visit COVID19.Colorado.gov/vaccine.
