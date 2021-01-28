Fischer Prize winner Greenhause to read at Bardic Trails Zoom poetry series

Jonathan Greenhause of New Jersey won the Fischer Prize last year with his poem, “Thanks a Lot, Shakespeare, for the Starling.” He will be the featured reader at February’s Bardic Trails Zoom poetry gathering, slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Register online at the Wilkinson Public Library, telluridelibrary.org/events/, to get URL and password.
Following the featured reader, there will be a virtual Gourd Circle “open mic.” Participants are encouraged to read one poem of no more than three minutes. Club members will get preference for a pre-event sign-up sheet, although sign-ups on Zoom’s chat function will be allowed at the meeting, depending on available time.
“Greenhause was a finalist in our 2019 Fischer contest,” said Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, Talking Gourds co-director. “His poem, ‘Un Incendio Difícil de Traducir,’ was chosen by contest judge Rafael Jesús González as a finalist.”
Greenhause’s poems have recently appeared or are forthcoming in “Fourteen Hills,” “Moon City Review,” “Poetry Ireland Review,” The Poetry Society website, and “Water-Stone Review.”
Bardic Trails is free to the public, but Talking Gourds Poetry Club only survives because of donations. A one-time membership donation of $25 or more gets one on our mailing list permanently and makes one current for the calendar year in which the donation was made. Each calendar year after that, to keep current, there’s a $10 renewal fee – payable by check or online.
Club members in good standing receive a monthly pdf copy of the handsome broadsides for each featured reader that Daiva Chesonis creates. Those pdfs can be printed for free at the Wilkinson. Chesonis will also have copies available for purchase at her Between the Covers Bookstore.
Current club members also get preference for Gourd Circles, Guest Gourd readings and special workshops.
The next Bardic Trail dates are Tuesday, March 2, with Fischer finalist Anne Kaiser, with the April 6 featured reader to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.