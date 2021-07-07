Fish and Wildlife proposes listing razorback sucker as threatened

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to reclassify the razorback sucker species from endangered to threatened. The proposed rule to reclassify this unique fish published Wednesday, July 7, opening a 60-day public comment period.
The razorback sucker, a freshwater fish native to the Colorado River Basin, initially received protections as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in 1991 following an upstream battle to access its habitat. Gravelly river margins, sheltered backwaters, floodplains, and pools of deep, slow-moving warm water are some of the aquatic sweet spots that the razorback sucker needs to complete its complex life cycle.
Historically, the construction of dams throughout the Colorado River Basin altered the river’s flow patterns, creating barriers between the fish and its habitat. These literal barriers reduced the species’ range to 25% of what it once was, and resulted in population declines. The introduction of nonnative sport fish that preyed upon juvenile razorback suckers took an added toll.
Over the last 30 years, coordinated conservation actions such as predator control, hatchery production, and habitat restoration have improved conditions in areas of the Colorado River Basin that historically supported populations of razorback sucker.
The Bureau of Reclamation specifically times spring water releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which allows newly hatched razorback sucker larvae to move from the cold, murky Green River to warm, food-rich floodplain habitats.
Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming state agencies are working with the Service to control the most predacious nonnative fish, including northern pike, walleye, and smallmouth bass.
Thanks to these collaborative management actions, razorback suckers are now found in eight populations, and four of these can migrate and spawn in multiple locations. The largest population of razorback sucker, found in the Green River of the Upper Basin, now comprises nearly 36,000 adults.
While conditions have been improving for the razorback sucker, challenges remain for it to achieve full recovery. Survival to adulthood is rare in all but one population, and the species currently depends upon management actions to persist. However, the species is no longer considered at risk of extinction in the short term, and the Service and its partners, are committed to continuing work together to ensure its persistence into the future.
The razorback sucker is one of 14 native fish species – including the humpback chub, Colorado pikeminnow, and bonytail chub – that benefit from long-standing cooperative partnerships with local, state, and federal agencies, water and power organizations, and non-governmental organizations in the Upper Colorado River. Partners in the Upper Colorado River Endangered Fish Recovery Program, the San Juan River Basin Recovery Implementation Program, and the Lower Colorado River Multi-Species Conservation Program have been working to recover native fish in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona, and California through stakeholder-driven approaches.
By implementing conservation measures that complement local communities' water needs, these partnerships aim to benefit habitat for a range of aquatic species while supporting economic growth. Along with the proposed downlisting of humpback chub, the proposal to reclassify the razorback sucker demonstrates the continued success and progress of these collaborative, partnership-informed approaches to conservation to benefit people and native wildlife.
In conjunction with this proposed change in status, the Service proposes to utilize provisions under section 4(d) of the Endangered Species Act to reduce regulatory requirements for state wildlife agencies and other non-federal stakeholders to create refuge populations, expand the range of the species, remove nonnative fishes, and create catch-and-release fishing opportunities.
Comment on the proposed reclassification will be accepted through Sept. 6. The document is available for public inspection via https://tinyurl.com/razorbackfish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.