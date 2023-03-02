Fishing season has arrived; licenses on sale

Get out and fish. Licenses are available for this year through Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Courtesy photo/CPW)

 Dustin Doskocil

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds anglers the 2023-2024 fishing season is officially here.

The 2023-2024 fishing license is valid from March 1, 2023, through March 31, 2024. Regulations and pricing for annual, daily and multi-day fishing licenses can be found in the 2023 Colorado Fishing Brochure (Pesca en Colorado (En Español ) at cpw.state.co.us



