Five students test positive for COVID-19 as 136 staff, students quarantine across three MCSD campuses

Olathe Elementary School staff get classrooms set up to meet social distancing and cleanliness protocols in August, by spacing desks apart. Two OES students recently tested positive with COVID-19. Thirty-eight students and six staff members will be tested and quarantine through Dec. 15.

One hundred and thirty-six staff members and students across three Montrose County School District school campuses are seeking COVID-19 testing and quarantining as a result of students testing positive.

The MCSD COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) was notified that a Centennial Middle School Cohort B student, two Olathe Elementary School students and two Johnson Elementary School students had tested positive for the virus, according to a district press release.

Working with Montrose County Public Health, MCSD contact traced any staff and students with whom those students had prolonged close contact, determining 136 people needed to seek testing and quarantine across the three school campuses.

CRT determined:

— Four Centennial Middle School staff members and 30 students need to seek testing and quarantine through Tuesday, Dec. 15.

— Six Olathe Elementary School staff members and 38 students need to seek testing and quarantine through Tuesday, Dec. 15.

— Five Johnson Elementary School staff members and 53 students need to seek testing and quarantine through Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The district’s press release also notes the rising viral prevalence of COVID-19 in Montrose County, stating, “Families must take all necessary COVID precautions through the coming weeks and months in order for our community to avoid widespread school closures.

“Failure to do so will seriously jeopardize our ability to maintain in-person school operations during the pandemic.”

The district encourages the community to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick and acknowledge COVID-19 cases are increasing in the area.

All staff and students affected by the COVID-19 positive cases were notified prior to public notification.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

