Flex Buildings at Colorado Outdoors add Paul Davis Restoration as Western Slope HQ

Special to the MDP
Paul Davis Restoration, a national construction firm specializing in residential and commercial property damage, is expanding in Montrose, where it has joined the Flex Buildings at Colorado Outdoors.
Paul Davis, founded in 1966, provides services to cleanup and repair damage to residential and commercial properties due to water, fire, mold, storm or other disasters.
Its new location in the Flex Buildings — a nearly 15,000 square-foot expansion — will be the company’s Western Slope headquarters and main warehouse facility. The facility includes offices, a showroom for clients, restoration equipment storage and the business’ new Fireline System.
The Fireline System utilizes ultrasonic cleaning technology to gently and thoroughly clean hard contents and delicate items without causing damage. Ultrasonic cleaning is considered one of the most thorough cleaning processes, providing consistent high-quality precision cleaning on a microscopic level.
Ultrasonics remove contaminants like mold, soot and rust more effectively than traditional cleaning methods that use harsh chemicals and abrasives, and it is gentle on the environment as well as on home’s contents.
Using only green detergents and controlled ultrasonic cleaning frequencies,Paul Davis Restoration’s Fireline system carries away foreign materials quickly and efficiently.
Paul Davis Restoration of Western Colorado is a certified Fireline restoration company, partnering with insurance adjusters and homeowners to save thousands of dollars in restoration costs, and effectively clean and recover valuable items that were previously considered non-restorable. Re-cleaning lessens environmental waste, reduces expenses, and helps homeowners get more value for their restoration budget.
“We have and plan to continue to hire as many trades locally as we can, and want to begin servicing Montrose and the surrounding regions as soon as possible,” said Glenn McCuen, Vice President and General Manager of Paul Davis Restoration of Western Colorado in Montrose.
The company’s grand opening is planned for the first week of December 2022. The company is actively recruiting new employees.
“We are very impressed with Montrose,” said Dennis Shamshuryn, local owner. “We plan to use the location in Montrose as our main office serving the Western Slope and Telluride, focusing on the Montrose community first, and then begin expanding into all western territories.”
The company will be near the new Marriott Hotel and QHR owned Colorado Outdoors Medical Center.
“The purpose of Colorado Outdoors is to create a compelling environment for businesses,” said David Dragoo of Colorado Outdoors. “This is fundamentally a community connected by entrepreneurs, and we are excited to bring Paul Davis to Montrose. It is a much needed service for the region.”
For information on the project can be found at coloradooutdoors.co. For more information about Paul Davis Restoration, visit pauldavis.com