Celebrate all things fly fishing on Saturday, March 18, with an array of short films from destinations around the world, all while raising awareness about the Uncompahgre River watershed.

RIGS Fly Shop and Telluride Angler are bringing the 2023 Fly Fishing Film Tour to the Ouray County 4H Event Center in Ridgway. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?