Celebrate all things fly fishing on Saturday, March 18, with an array of short films from destinations around the world, all while raising awareness about the Uncompahgre River watershed.
RIGS Fly Shop and Telluride Angler are bringing the 2023 Fly Fishing Film Tour to the Ouray County 4H Event Center in Ridgway. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.
All proceeds raised from this event will be donated to the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership (UWP) for projects slated to improve river health and habitat within the Uncompahgre River Valley.
UWP is collaborating with partners such as Trout Unlimited, the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to develop and implement projects to preserve and improve fish habitat, riparian areas and water quality.
“The generosity of the community and sponsors like RIGS has helped UWP build relationships with project partners and set aside funds for future projects. We are prioritizing watershed areas that need restoration, and hope to announce project plans later in 2023,” said Tanya Ishikawa, the nonprofit’s executive director.
Come grab some great food, libations donated by Ouray Brewery and The Liquor Store, incredible door prizes, raffles, silent auctions, and more. Thanks to Alpine Bank for event support.
