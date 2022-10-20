Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope (FBRWS) has partnered with WeeCycle to become the first and only diaper bank on the Western Slope.
The partnership between WeeCycle and FBRWS makes diapers available to community members across the Western Slope only at our mobile pantry food distributions.
WeeCycle is a nonprofit organization that was started to help collect and supply diapers to families in need. Currently, there is no public assistance to help families facing diaper shortages.
Programs like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) do not subsidize diapers.
“We are the largest diaper bank in the state of Colorado, and as of last month, we have given out 3.4 million diapers since January 1 of this year,” said Jana Clark program director of WeeCycle.
“Daycare centers and childcare providers do not allow children to attend without diapers. We’re helping families not just with basic sanitary needs for children, but this gives families the support to keep working.”
Currently 1 in 3 American families report having diaper needs. Families that struggle with diaper needs can miss up to four days a month from work.
The demand for diapers and wipes on the Western Slope is high. FBRWS has continued to try and meet the diaper needs by purchasing diapers locally with grant funding. The most requests have come from the Roaring Fork Valley.
“This is a higher dollar item that, due to inflation, has become an even greater burden for families across the Western Slope. We can now offer relief with not only food but also diapers and wipes for the children of the families we serve,” said Sue Ellen Rodwick, director of the Western Slope Distribution Center.
The diapers and baby wipes will be distributed at all the FBRWS mobile pantries for free.
WeeCycle works with 57 different partner organizations and currently has a waitlist of 60 organizations to help distribute baby gear and items in need to families across Colorado.
If you or anyone you know is in need of diaper assistance, please visit the foodbankrockies.org/find-food to find a mobile pantry near you or call the local distribution center at 970-464-1138.
