Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope has openings for group and individual volunteers to help combat the winter blues.

After the holidays, many people experience what is called the winter blues. This may leave a person feeling down and lethargic. Volunteering has been proven to help physically and mentally improve the life of the volunteer.



