Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope has openings for group and individual volunteers to help combat the winter blues.
After the holidays, many people experience what is called the winter blues. This may leave a person feeling down and lethargic. Volunteering has been proven to help physically and mentally improve the life of the volunteer.
The Mayo Clinic shared research that the benefits of volunteering include reduced stress, increased productivity, a sense of purpose, and a feeling community. The research also found that volunteers over the age of 60 experienced greater life satisfaction, lower rates of depression and anxiety, and greater social connectedness.
“With our new building, we are able to provide more volunteer opportunities and accommodate larger groups. We welcome all community members and enjoy having a diverse array of volunteers with us,” said Sue Ellen Rodwick, director of Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope.
“Even if you are not in the Grand Valley, we still have volunteer opportunities with our Mobile Pantries across the Western Slope.”
Last year, volunteers donated 89,000 hours to FBRWS. That is the equivalent of more than 370 days.
“Volunteers are an essential pillar at Food Bank of the Rockies. We rely on volunteers to help our team pack boxes of dry goods, package fresh produce, sort through grocery rescue, distribute food at mobile pantries in the community, and so much more,” said Gabriela Garayar, development manager for FBRWS.
Some companies offer benefits for their employees to volunteer such as paying the employee during their volunteer hours, or matching monetary donations made to a nonprofit. Corporate volunteering is another great way for team building and community networking.
Volunteers for FBRWS must be at least 14 and accompanied by an adult, or 16 or older to volunteer on their own. Each volunteer needs to be able to move freely, and lift up to 30 pounds.
To learn about the volunteer opportunities or schedule your group for a volunteer session, please visit www.foodbankrockies.org/ws and scroll towards the bottom and click "Volunteer Now." There you will find a calendar with open events to partner with us on the Western Slope. Or call 970-464-1138 for more information.
