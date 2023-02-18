On March 1, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount by about $90 per person; for a household of four, they will see their SNAP benefits decrease by $360 on average monthly.

As reported in the Feb. 11 Montrose Daily Press,  temporary additional benefit amounts (emergency allotments) are ending due to the result of recent congressional action.



