On March 1, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount by about $90 per person; for a household of four, they will see their SNAP benefits decrease by $360 on average monthly.
SNAP serves more than 290,000 households and 554,000 individuals in Colorado each month by providing money to purchase food and safeguard the well-being of SNAP participants and their families.
The emergency allotment gave SNAP participants additional money for food during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing households up to their maximum amount of money for food that they could receive for their household size and circumstances.
The end of the emergency allotment coupled with continued inflation will exacerbate need across the region.
Times are beyond tough, but Food Bank of the Rockies will be here to help nourish communities along with its hunger relief partners on the Western Slope. The three most impactful ways to help your community when the emergency additional SNAP benefits end this March are by:
• Giving a financial gift to a hunger-relief organization near you to help people across the Western Slope.
• Sharing food assistance resources with community members experiencing hunger. Call 2-1-1 or visit foodbankrockies.org/food to find a food distribution near you.
• Volunteering with the food bank or another hunger-relief organization. As need mounts, volunteers are invaluable in helping to get food out into the community.
Food Bank of the Rockies is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Rocky Mountain region. For more information, visit foodbankrockies.org.
