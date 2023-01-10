FOOD: Enjoy Irish coffee at home

Weather-related flight delays or cancellations are often the cause of much frustration. However, one timely storm nearly 80 years might just have paved the way for a beloved beverage.
In 1943, Joe Sheridan was working as a chef at the Shannon Airport in Ireland. According to the Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum, on one fateful night, a flight bound for Newfoundland was forced to return to the airport in Foynes due to inclement weather. Sheridan was called back to work that night and asked to create a warm beverage for the suddenly stranded passengers. Quick on his feet, Sheridan brewed some coffee but decided to add a little whiskey. Asked if the beverage was Brazilian coffee, Sheridan shook his head before indicating his newly minted creation was “Irish coffee.” And thus a legendary beverage was born.
This recipe, courtesy of the Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum, can be great for anyone who wants warm up with their own batch of Irish coffee at home.
Step One
Heat your Foynes Irish coffee glass by filling it with boiling water for five seconds, then pour the water out.
Step Two
Add 1 teaspoon of brown sugar and a good measure of Irish whiskey into the warmed glass.
Step Three
Fill the glass to within 1 centimeter of the brim with hot, strong black coffee. Stir well to dissolve all the brown sugar.
Step Four
Carefully pour lightly whipped cream over the back of a spoon so that it floats on top of the coffee.
Step Five
Do not stir after adding the cream; optimal flavor comes from drinking the coffee and Irish whiskey through the cream.
