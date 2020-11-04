The outcome of the presidential election hinged on a handful of states going into Wednesday, as the counting of voted ballots continued, with the nation — and the world — on tenterhooks.
Montrose party leaders were no exception Wednesday morning, each expressing a degree of optimism about their respective candidates, Republican President Donald Trump, and Democratic challenger, former vice president Joe Biden. Trump soared to victory among Montrose County voters, but Biden carried Colorado.
“I don’t like it at all,” Montrose County Democratic Party Chairman Ray Langston said of the still-undecided race. “It’s definitely closer than anybody anticipated. It’s still a long way from over, which is showing us that the people doing the polls need to make some adjustments.”
His counterpart with the Democratic Party, Kevin Kuns, was glued to results as they came in.
“It’s coming down to four states,” he said — Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada.
“Right now, Biden is leading in all four. I think it’s going to come down to what is more important that every legal vote is going to get counted. That is what it is supposed to be. If the results come out for Biden or Trump, I think we need to live with that.”
Reports on returns varied. As of deadline, Biden showed leads of less than 1% in Michigan, with 96% of precincts reporting, and Nevada, with 67% of precincts reporting, according to national numbers.
Wisconsin also showed Biden with a narrow lead, with 95% of precincts reporting. The state is possibly headed for a recount.
Pennsylvania was as of 10 a.m. in Trump’s column, but with 64% of precincts reporting and more than a million ballots left to count, per national reports.
Mid-morning Wednesday, Biden had 238 electoral votes and Trump, 213; at least 270 electoral votes are needed for a win.
Trump early on Wednesday morning drew rebukes even from some members of his own party by declaring victory. No one had called the race at the time and ballot counting is continuing.
“He’s a brash person,” Langston said. “Sometimes he tends to say things even I wish he wouldn’t. To men, on that, it’s a very minor issue to me. Some people make a big issue out of that.”
Kuns strongly disagreed.
“Once again, he (Trump) is doing everything he can to undermine our democracy to put doubt in people’s minds. It’s nothing unusual. He’s been expressing that kind of dangerous rhetoric for four years. To come out and do that is horrible and unconscionable,” Kuns said, but added he was not surprised.
“It was right on cue,” he said.
Kuns was optimistic of a Biden win and said the scrutiny of ballot-counting was appropriate — and having all ballots counted is vital.
“If that means it is Thursday or Friday (before results), that’s what we have to do. That’s what democracy is all about,” he said. “It’s crazy. It’s close, but I think it’s what democracy is supposed to do, and that’s making sure all votes are counted.”
Langston believes Trump could pull out a win, depending on legal challenges. “I’m still optimistic that’s going to happen,” he said, adding that he does not expect Biden to overcome Trump’s early lead in Pennsylvania.
Regardless of the outcome, Langston expects legal challenges, likely from Democrats.
“The Democrats have already said they’re not going to accept Trump being reelected, period. Even if the final results are in Trump’s favor, I still see them trying to challenge it,” he said.
Langston expressed concerns about reports of minor election-related violence elsewhere. The local GOP, out of worries here, closed up shop a little early at its rented headquarters — yet, still, it was hit with paintballs, he said.
Kuns expressed concern over a widening partisan divide, which he said does not bode well.
“We’ve got to start healing and mending this country. It’s obvious there is a big divide between rural and urban America. We’ve got to figure out why that is,” Kuns said. “Both parties need to start listening to each other and not just shut it down because we don’t agree with everything on the other’s platform.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
