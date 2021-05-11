Prescribed burns set to begin
GMUG fire and fuels crews are planning aerial ignition operations on the Glencoe Pine prescribed burn as early as Wednesday, May 12, or as conditions allow.
Glencoe Pine: Located approximately 13 miles northeast of Nucla, off National Forest System Road (NFSR) #503 (Delta/Nucla Road). Approximately 450 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands.
Be advised — NFSR #503 (Delta/Nulca Road) will be closed during ignition from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at mile marker 35 on the west side and Columbine Pass on the east.
Caution is advised as smoke will likely be visible near US 50, Colorado 141 and NFSR #402 (Divide Road), NFSR #404 (Uranium road) & NFSR #405 (Niche Road).
Smoke may impact Nucla and Norwood area residents.
The prescribed burn will be accomplished using joint-agency fire resources, mitigation measures and protocols that are in place to reduce the risk and transmission of COVID-19. Air quality will be closely monitored to mitigate smoke related impacts to communities.
Prescribed burn project areas will be patrolled and monitored for several days following ignition.
For information and updates on prescribed burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands and other areas, call the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information line at 970-874-6602, or visit www.fs.usda.gov/gmug
For more information on how prescribed fire smoke may affect health, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
Rosy Lane Campground water system closed for season
Due to scheduled repairs and upgrades, the Rosy Lane campground water system will be unavailable for the 2021 camping season. Alternate sites for water collection are North Bank and Lodgepole campgrounds. These alternate sites have hand pump operations that are not equipped with hose connections for RV fill up. Be prepared and bring your own water collection container.
Please also be aware, with record-breaking levels of visitation, there is more demand for developed campsites, resulting in a limited number of available sites each weekend. Please do your part and know before you go.
Campers who want to camp in non-reservable developed sites should plan-ahead and arrive early for their best chance at obtaining a site. Always have a backup plan—Have several camping options to choose from in case the first option is full.
Pack It In and Pack It Out — Garbage facilities are limited. Do not pile trash next to trash bins, leave it in your campsite or burn it in your fire pit. Campground trash receptacles are intended for campground guests, only. Please take your garbage home with you for disposal, and always adhere to Leave No Trace principles.
Be respectful — Don’t crowd your neighbors, drive slow in campgrounds, pick up after your pet, follow quiet hours and don’t walk through other campsites.
Do not leave your campfire unattended or abandoned. Make sure to use the drown, stir and feel method.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/gmug or www.westslopefireinformation.com.
