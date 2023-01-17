The USDA Forest Service offers six fee‐free days throughout the year to encourage Americans to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands.
The observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day kicked off the first of the year’s free days. The next free day is President's Day, observed Feb. 20.
As with all recreational activities, visitors should consider best-practices to stay safe. Know before you go! Be prepared with the appropriate clothing, gear, food, and water before venturing out in winter conditions. Check the status of roads and trails at your destination.
Be aware of weather and avalanche conditions before heading into the backcountry. Numerous online resources and interactive maps are available to help plan your outing. For the latest updates and information on how to stay safe in avalanche country, visit avalanche.org. For additional outdoor safety tips, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go.
The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at Forest Service standard amenity fee recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless individual managers choose to participate. The following are the remaining fee-free days in 2023:
