The USDA Forest Service offers six fee‐free days throughout the year to encourage Americans to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands.

The observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day kicked off the first of the year’s free days. The next free day is President's Day, observed Feb. 20.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?