The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District has begun to close spring closure gates which are intended to protect the roads from resource damage and to reduce the need for additional maintenance.
Roads closed for mud season restrictions are not open to the public for motorized travel until road conditions are dry.
The Gunnison Ranger District also has the following annual wildlife closures for big game and Gunnison sage-grouse protection:
• Almont Triangle (closed to all public uses through May 15)
• Flat Top Mountain (closed to motorized travel through June 15)
• Steers Gulch/Antelope (closed to motorized travel through June 30).
As a reminder, when trails and roads are muddy or soft, please stay off. Anytime visible ruts are being formed resource damage can be occurring. Ruts create channels where water flows, causing fine sediments to wash off the road and into aquatic habitat. Rutted out roads can also significantly increase maintenance costs.
Info: Gunnison Ranger District at 970-641-0471.
Palisade Plunge trail set to open
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, in partnership with Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) announce the popular Palisade Plunge Trail will open late May.
The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile mountain bike trail from the top of the Grand Mesa to the Town of Palisade.
Once opened for the spring, trail users should use the Forest Service’s Wild Rose recreation site for parking until trail access opens from the top of the Grand Mesa later this summer. The Wild Rose site can only be accessed from the bottom of Lands End Road at U.S. 50.
The gate past Wild Rose will remain locked until snow melt and road conditions on top of the Grand Mesa allow the road to reopen. Please do not block the road.
Crews will continue to monitor the conditions and will open the trail as soon as conditions allow.
For up-to-date information on the Palisade Plunge and a list of shuttle providers, visit www.Palisadeplunge.com
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone