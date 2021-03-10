Staff Report
The U.S. Forest Service announces the investment of $285 million to fund Great American Outdoors Act projects in 2021. Of this amount, approximately $31.5 million will go to the Rocky Mountain Region to fund 90 projects, including several on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
This is a five-year program and similar dollar amounts are expected over the next five years. This significant influx of funding will be used to address infrastructure and deferred maintenance needs, enhance economic benefits, and improve recreation and public access on national forests by leveraging National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Funds provided by Congress.
“The Legacy Restoration Funds will allow us to address a backlog of maintenance projects across the region,” said Tammy Angel, acting regional forester, a press release announcing the funding.
“We are thrilled to be moving forward with much needed improvements to transportation infrastructure and recreation facilities and we are committed to accomplishing all of the funded projects,” she added.
Listed GMUG projects to receive funding are: The demolition of old storage buildings for Montrose WC Fire and the construction of a new 4,900 square-foot facility; road reconstruction on Trickle Park Road; West Muddy bridge replacements; Lands End rehabilitation,consisting of upgrading substandard railing systems on five bridges and replacing four failed bearing devices; about 7.3 miles of reconditioning National Forest System Road 864, Little Cimarron Road; forest-wide replacement of 13 vault toilets in 10 developed recreation sites; replacement of 6 miles of perimeter fencing around 11 developed recreation sites; bridge replacement on Imogene Pass Road; Alta Lakes camping area improvement; NFSR 7730 Ohio Pass Road reconstruction; Kebler Pass Recreation Area improvement; Alpine Tunnel Road and palisade wall repair; Cottonwood Recreation Complex reconstruction; recreation rental and guard station renovations; Blue Lakes Trailhead reconstruction; Boomerang Trail bridge replacement and Trickle Park Road asphalt reconstruction.
This year’s $31.5 million investment is made possible by the newly created National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, established in 2020 by the Great American Outdoors Act. These funds will allow the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region to implement more than ninety infrastructure improvement projects essential to the continued use and enjoyment of national forests lands.
The projects will also serve as a catalyst for economic development and employment opportunities in rural communities. These new investments will strengthen shared stewardship of national forests and grasslands by expanding the Forest Service work with public and private partners.
Projects funded by the Legacy Restoration Fund will contribute to efforts to develop more sustainable infrastructure resilient to climate change impacts. Projects may also address Administration objectives to provide improved recreational opportunities and access to under-served communities.
