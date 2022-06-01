Forest Service says its prescribed burn caused Simms Fire

The Ouary County fire that burned a home and two other structures on May 19 was caused by the Sims Mesa prescribed burn project that was conducted May 16, the U.S. Forest Service announced, confirming what angry residents suspected.
Investigators with the Forest Service and the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office continue following up with witnesses to obtain all relevant information.
In its June 1 announcement, the USFS said it was actively monitoring the 188-acre burn site on May 19 when smoke was reported.
Speakers at a May 21 community meeting reported making multiple calls about smoke on May 19, a day of high winds. They also repeatedly questioned why any prescribed burning had been taking place that week, given the overall conditions of extreme winds over the past month or more.
“Everything I own is gone,” a woman speaking at the meeting said.
“Our efforts unfortunately resulted in an undesirable outcome, despite the careful, detailed planning by experienced professionals,” said Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart, of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, referring to the prescribed burn project and the planning that goes into igniting one.
His comments were included in the June 1 announcement.
“My heart goes out to those who have been deeply impacted by the Simms Fire.”
The prescribed fire project was implemented in accordance with burn plans and state air quality permits. On May 16, there were favorable weather conditions and forecasts from the National Weather Service; fuel moisture content; adequate personnel and contingency resources, per the USFS.
Fire behavior was ”favorable” that day, too, and control lines were reported as holding. Crews said the interior areas of the project weren’t putting off significant smoke or heat, so no hot spot fires were found outside of control lines.
“A wind event four days later caused the Simms Mesa Prescribed Fire to escape containment lines and it was then declared a wildfire,” the USFS’ announcement of its initial finding stated.
The fire prompted evacuations of several homes and put off a smoke plume visible from downtown Montrose, some 15 miles away.
One of the homes burned to the ground. Two other structures, reportedly an RV with trailer, and a type of outbuilding, also were lost.
A pet cat was so severely injured that it was euthanized, Ouray County Commissioner Lynn Padgett said previously.
“They’re (the Forest Service) taking responsibility, but I think the county commissioners in Ouray County need to make sure they make the pathway toward getting the full restitution assistance that is deserved by the private property owners,” Padgett said Wednesday.
“We need to make sure the Forest Service is transparent and the public doesn’t have to go through a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) to get information.”
Landowners have been individually notified about how to file a claim to the U.S. government through the tort claims process, a forest official said. Those wishing to file a claim for damaged property can call 1-877-372-7248 and ask for the Forest Service Claims Branch.
Multiple state, local and federal agencies fought the Simms Fire, which was fully contained at 313 acres on May 23. Suppression costs are estimated at $1.6 million.
In the aftermath, the Rocky Mountain Regional Office of the USFS, working with the GMUG, have initiated a facilitated learning analysis and review of “this unexpected outcome.”
The analysis will inform internal recommendations and is not an official report.
The team will consist of members from the USFS, the Colorado Fire Prevention and Control, the Bureau of Land Management, and a local elected representative from the area. Padgett said Ouray County Commissioner Ben Tisdel would serve on the team.
The analysis will help the agency fully grasp what happened, Regional Forester for the Rocky Mountain Region Frank Beum said in the June 1 announcement. “We will use this review to best inform future planning for wildfire mitigation efforts, always with safety as the primary objective.”
The USFS on May 20 temporarily halted prescribed burning on National Forest System lands. The agency is conducting a nationwide review of the practice, which is used to harden the landscape against drought, insects, disease and wildfire.
The review will assess whether the program is rooted in the most contemporary science, policies, practices and decision-making, and whether there are sufficient support resources for employees and communities to continue using prescribed burns as a tool to confront wildfire.
