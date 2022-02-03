The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will be hosting its annual Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response (SBEADMR) and Taylor Park Vegetation Management combined stakeholder meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
The event will be a virtual Zoom meeting.
SBEADMR, a forest-wide project and Taylor Park, a project located on the Gunnison Ranger District, allow for commercial and non-commercial vegetation treatments. Both projects respond to forest health concerns and strive to increase the forest’s ability to respond to multiple and interactive stressors including climate change, drought, insect attack and disease.
All interested members of the public are invited to attend this year’s annual stakeholder meeting and interact with personnel from GMUG’s staff and science teams. This year’s meeting will include discussion on GMUG insect and disease update, science team monitoring findings and updates, conserving mountain fens, Wilder-Highlands Mountain Pine Beetle Response project update and GMUG staff providing an overview of past and future treatments.
Following the meeting will be the annual 30-day informal public comment period for both projects. Colorado University will host the virtual meetings at the following Zoom link: https://western.zoom.us/j/91619479124.
