The Rocky Mountain Region of the US Forest Service is releasing a new online tool as a place to find recreation updates and closures for any of the 24 national forests and grasslands across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

This online tool provides a one-stop resource for learning about current USDA Forest Service recreation site status updates, alerts, warnings and fire restriction information within the states of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Visit https://tinyurl.com/firerecmap

to be redirected to the link for the tool.

The Rocky Mountain Region continues to ask all forest and grassland visitors engaging in dispersed recreation, such as hiking, mountain biking or river rafting, to take extra precautions and adhere to the following safety and responsibility guidelines.

• Stay close to home to keep other communities safe.

• Stay 6 feet apart from others.

• Avoid crowding in parking lots, trails, scenic overlooks and other areas.

• Take CDC precautions to prevent illnesses like COVID-19.

• Prepare for limited or no services, such as restroom facilities and garbage collection.

• Prepare to pack out trash and human waste.

