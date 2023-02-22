The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests and the National Forest Foundation announce the release of the fourth blog post in a five-part series to highlight the significant work being accomplished through the Great American Outdoors Act.
The GMUG manages over 3,500 miles of trails ranging in elevation from 5,000 to 14,000 feet. Due to exposure to extreme weather, high recreational use and naturally rugged terrain, GMUG trails experience significant erosion over time.
Responding to a critical need, the GMUG partnered with NFF in 2021 to create a five-year maintenance plan utilizing GAOA funding to address more than 200 miles of deferred maintenance backlog for non-motorized trails. The plan relies heavily on stewardship partner organizations who have the local knowledge and skilled workforce that are necessary for completing trail work in remote areas.
The work that will be completed through the maintenance plan will mitigate erosion, improve drainage, increase public access and protect valuable natural resources.
During the 2022 field season, trail crews from the Southwest Conservation Corps spent 16 weeks building timber retaining walls, drainage crossings and clearing trail corridor for the National Forest System Trail (NFST) #200–Dallas Trail and NFST #201–Blue Lakes Trail on the Ouray Ranger District and the NFST #500–Indian Trail on the Norwood Ranger District.
The Grand Valley Trail Crew (supported by Mesa County Public Health and Western Colorado Conservation Corps) spent 13 weeks maintaining trails in the Kannah Creek Trail System clearing trail corridor, constructing hundreds of grade-control features and building small re-routes.
On the Gunnison Ranger District, the Professional Trail Crew from Gunnison Trails spent five weeks building check steps and drainage features and installing trail signage on the NFST #444–Sun Park Trail.
“Gunnison Trails has been fortunate to work on GAOA funded projects for the past two seasons. While it’s easy to highlight the on-the-ground impacts these funds have made, like how our trail crew spent over nine weeks performing heavy maintenance on the remote Sun Park trail in the West Elk Wilderness, there are other tangible benefits provided by these funds as well," said Tim Kugler, Gunnison Trails executive director.
"These GAOA projects have allowed our organization to grow and strengthen our partnership with the Gunnison Ranger District, particularly with our amazing Wilderness rangers, and they've given our trail crew the opportunity to learn and develop a new skill set while making a profound impact on some of our surrounding Wilderness trails,” Kugler added.
“GAOA funding has produced a unique opportunity allowing us to perform much needed deferred maintenance on our non-motorized trails,” said Anthony Edwards, GMUG deputy forest supervisor. “We are pleased with the progress that has been made and thankful for our partners who are helping us accomplish these projects.”
The GAOA was enacted in 2020 and is the single largest investment in public lands in U.S. history. GAOA funding provides federal land management agencies with critical resources to address deferred maintenance and improve infrastructure on public lands.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone