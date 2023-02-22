The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests and the National Forest Foundation announce the release of the fourth blog post in a five-part series to highlight the significant work being accomplished through the Great American Outdoors Act.

The GMUG manages over 3,500 miles of trails ranging in elevation from 5,000 to 14,000 feet. Due to exposure to extreme weather, high recreational use and naturally rugged terrain, GMUG trails experience significant erosion over time.



