Less than a week after departing as Montrose County manager, Ken Norris is stepping into the position of Director of Facilities and Construction Management.
Norris is reprising his initial role with the county, facilities director, a job that now includes construction management duties.
"Ken’s qualifications as a facilities director are exceptional," said Interim County Manager Jon Waschbusch in a Monday announcement of Norris’ new role. "In addition to the large capital projects he has managed for the county, he has overseen power generation and manufacturing facilities during his time in the private sector. We’re glad to be able to retain his expertise at Montrose County.”
Norris was county manager from 2014 until last week. He first began with the county in 2010.
Prior to working for the county, he was as vice president of engineering and executive vice president of Colorado-Ute Electric Association.
During this time, Norris oversaw hundreds of millions of dollars of construction as the Project Engineer for the Craig #1 and #2 power plants as well as Hayden Unit #2. He later served as manager of engineering for Russell Stover Candies.
Norris is also a patent holder: he has been awarded four patents by the USPTO and has published two books on the patent process.
Norris was elected to four consecutive terms as a director of Delta-Montrose Electric Association where he served for 12 years. Norris is also a licensed Professional Engineer in Colorado. He received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Colorado State University and an MBA from the University of Colorado.
"The facilities team is one of the best and I'm proud to move forward as their leader," Norris said, in remarks provided in the county’s announcement. "I'm looking forward to continuing to provide efficient and effective services to the county and public through our facilities as well as new projects in the near future."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.