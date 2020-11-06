The Montrose County School District (MCSD) COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) received confirmation that two students at Oak Grove Elementary School (OGES) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Nov. 5.
MCSD has worked with Montrose County Public Health (MCPH) to contract trace any staff and students with whom the individual had prolonged close contact, and who now need to quarantine and seek testing.
The CRT determined that thirty-nine OGES students and five OGES staff need to quarantine and seek testing. These individuals will be quarantined through Tuesday, November 10th.
Montrose County School District has contacted all individuals affected, prior to public notification, and no other students or staff cohorts are affected at this time.
The School District is grateful for our partnership with MCPH and, thanks to our shared efforts, have improved the COVID testing model for our students and staff. Free drive through testing for affected individuals now uses an oral swab PCR test (much less invasive than the nasal swab test) and results are guaranteed to return in 72 hours or less.
We again remind our community to stay home when you are sick, wash your hands often, social distance whenever possible, and wear your Personal Protective Equipment (masks) consistently, in order to prevent widespread school or District closure.
