Do you (or a relative or a friend) have questions or concerns about aging?
If so, The Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 10, is for you.
The speaker will be Eva Veitch, Region 10 director of Community Living Services.
Since being signed into law in 1965, the Older Americans Act has served as a lifeline for millions of seniors through programs that promote nutrition, support caregivers, offer employment opportunities, and prevent abuse and neglect.
Every county in the U.S. is served by an AAA (Area Agency on Aging). Region 10 is proud to be the home for the AAA for the six counties of Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel. The Community Living Services program also provides:
• Area Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program;
• State Health Insurance Assistance Program-(Medicare counseling);
• Retired Senior Volunteer Program;
• The Aging and Disability Resources Center.
The Forum meets from 8 - 9 a.m. and Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, in Montrose. The discussion is free.
