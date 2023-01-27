Come to the Wednesday, Feb. 1, Forum to learn more about River Valley Family Health Center, directly from its CEO, Kaye Hotsenpiller.
River Valley Family Health Center has provided comprehensive primary health care services (medical, dental, behavioral health/substance abuse therapy, pediatrics, women's health care, and vaccinations) to the Western Slope of Colorado since the late 90's, and as a Federally Qualified Health Center since 2012.
The collaborative relationships that River Valley has built with key community partners has led to significant results being achieved in expanding access to care for the low income residents of Montrose and Delta County.
As Montrose grows , so does River Valley Health.
Hotsenpiller will discuss such topics as: the past, present, and future of this community health center; how it collaborates with Montrose Regional Health; River Valley’s new complex in Delta, and new services being offered — just to name a few.
The Forum meets from 8 - 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Free to attend.
Upcoming programs:
February 8 – From Wagons to Apples: The Life of John Ashenfelter
