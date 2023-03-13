Housing and childcare are both currently hard to find in Montrose. But a creative land sale between two area nonprofits will allow for expansion of their respective programs and deliver affordable new homes and quality after-school and summer childcare for area families.
Wednesday, The Forum will host Black Canyon Girls and Boys Club Executive Director Bud Taylor and Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans Executive Director Amanda Gerhardt to learn about the two organization’s recent land deal. The club sold Habitat its land on East Niagara, where it had planned to expand, but ran into escalating construction costs. The purchase is helping it with its new location, the former San Juan Cinema on East Main Street. Habitat, meanwhile, gained valuable land for new builds.
Learn about this partnership by attending the free Forum, from 8 - 9 a.m. at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
Upcoming Forum talks:
March 22 – CASA's new housing project
March 29 – Montrose Regional Health - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physicians
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone