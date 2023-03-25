CJ the cat bats at a feather wand Friday at Montrose Animal Shelter. The shelter welcomes qualified individuals to inquire about fostering cats, especially kittens. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Catnip the calico loves people. Montrose Animal Shelter is looking for the people who love cats and dogs to consider fostering animals. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
When the call came in late last year, hearts sank at the Montrose Animal Shelter. Someone found a cat, severely injured, likely by a car.
“Usually, that’s never a good sign,” Shelly Robillard, shelter director, recounted March 23. Most times, a severely injured cat cannot be saved. “But when I saw him, he was so lively and meowing.”
Robillard managed to get the ginger tabby into a cat carrier and to a vet for X-rays in the hopes of a miracle.
The cat, later named Leo, got two: First, the break on his pelvis was right where it would be most possible to heal. The second was a foster home, where he recuperated so he could ultimately be placed for adoption.
“He was always crying for attention. You could tell he was a little love. Because every day he wants attention and purrs for your pets. She (the fosterer) was so great with him,” Robillard said.
The shelter needs more of the latter: people willing and able to care for cats until they are adoption eligible — especially as spring “kitten season” swings into gear.
People who can clear a simple background check and home inspection are eligible to foster shelter cats and kittens. The shelter also will foster out dogs and puppies when the need arises.
Fosterers receive all necessary pet supplies to care for the animal, such as litter boxes and food — for kittens, milk replacement if needed, or for special needs cats like Leo, appropriate medications.
“(Fostering) frees up space for us so we can accept more,” Robillard said.
The Montrose Animal Shelter has 24 cat kennels, of which half are for adoptable cats and the other, for those held as lost and found. Chow Down Pet Supplies downtown also hosts shelter cats in its cattery, to increase their adoption chances.
At the shelter Friday, a friendly calico named Catnip stretched her paws through her cage for a handshake and happily rubbed her face against waiting fingers. In another kennel, brown tabby Angel did the same.
The facility also has a cattery for the felines who are healthy and socialized enough to roam free. The beautiful tortoiseshell calico named Glaring hopped right off her chair to say hello, while friend CJ and a smaller tortie played with a feather wand.
On top of increasing space for the shelter cats, fostering also helps socialize kitties to other animals and people, including children, which increases the chances for a successful adoption down the road, Robillard said.
What wasn’t seen at the shelter Friday: three litters of kittens and their mothers — they were in foster homes.
“Kitten season is here. We’re going to have lots of kittens born and we’re going to need fosters for kittens in the near future,” Robillard said.
As for Leo? Leo was able to heal up with some extra TLC, as he could not at first clean himself due to the pelvic fracture. Before long, though, he was running, then jumping.
Then along came Miracle No. 3: A permanent home with the person who had fostered him.
“She ended up becoming a foster fail. She ended up adopting him,” Robillard said. “That’s always our secret hope, because our fosters are great people.”
Those interested in offering a foster home can contact Robillard at 970-240-1487 or stop by the shelter at 3383 N. Townsend Ave. (off U.S. 50, down a short frontage road and over the train tracks).
To check out the adoptable animals, visit montrose.animalshelternet.com. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Adoption hours end one hour before closing times. Adoption fees include sterilization, vaccination and microchipping.
To visit the shelter cats at Chow Down, head to the business at 535 S. First St.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
