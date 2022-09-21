To help nonprofits and the interested public navigate the complex field of social media, the Telluride Foundation is hosting a free social media workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson Library in Telluride. This workshop, taught by Allison Bills of Telluride will provide a range of social media information useful to all levels of expertise.

This workshop will be taught in-person with lots of opportunity to interact and ask questions. Participants can expect to learn social media best policies, tips and tricks, how to adapt to each platform, ways to build an audience, how to share reels, stories, and links, as well as a basic introduction into advertisements.



