To help nonprofits and the interested public navigate the complex field of social media, the Telluride Foundation is hosting a free social media workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson Library in Telluride. This workshop, taught by Allison Bills of Telluride will provide a range of social media information useful to all levels of expertise.
This workshop will be taught in-person with lots of opportunity to interact and ask questions. Participants can expect to learn social media best policies, tips and tricks, how to adapt to each platform, ways to build an audience, how to share reels, stories, and links, as well as a basic introduction into advertisements.
Bills moved to Telluride in 2018 after taking a job as the social media and marketing manager for Alpine Lodging and Telluride.com. She is currently the listing and marketing coordinator for Shimkonis Partners (Telluride Properties) and has several social media and marketing clients on the side. Prior to the move, she worked in sports television and for several newspapers and magazines in Chicago.
Bills attended Millikin University for her undergraduate degree, where she earned her BA in English/Journalism and was a captain of the soccer team. She was inducted into the hall of fame in 2018 and continued her education at DePaul University and earned her MA in journalism in 2013.
