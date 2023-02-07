Founder of Himalayan Medics hosts slideshow presentation 'Mountain Medicine and Sherpa Culture in the Himalayas'

Nima Namgyal Sherpa presents on medicine and Sherpa culture on Feb. 18, at the Ute Indian Museum (Courtesy photo/WCFH)

The community is invited to a special slide program by Dr. Nima Namgyal Sherpa, founder and director of the greatly respected Himalayan Medics, on “Mountain Medicine and Sherpa Culture in the Himalayas” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Chipeta Room of the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, sponsored by the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas.

“Dr. Nima is himself an accomplished mountaineer, having summited Everest and other peaks in the Khumbu region of his family’s traditional Sherpa home. He has also climbed Mt. Denali in Alaska,” said Val Burnell, President of the WCFH.



