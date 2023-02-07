Founder of Himalayan Medics hosts slideshow presentation 'Mountain Medicine and Sherpa Culture in the Himalayas'

The community is invited to a special slide program by Dr. Nima Namgyal Sherpa, founder and director of the greatly respected Himalayan Medics, on “Mountain Medicine and Sherpa Culture in the Himalayas” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Chipeta Room of the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, sponsored by the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas.
“Dr. Nima is himself an accomplished mountaineer, having summited Everest and other peaks in the Khumbu region of his family’s traditional Sherpa home. He has also climbed Mt. Denali in Alaska,” said Val Burnell, President of the WCFH.
“His expertise and high-altitude experience in the shadow of the great Himalayas enable his mission of saving lives and serving his fellow man in the mountains, the villages and the urban areas of Nepal.”
Medical services are extremely challenging in this mountainous country. Nima also serves as a volunteer doctor for search and rescue missions. He educates and trains women in the villages as first-responders, a project he began after the earthquake disaster in Nepal and continues to teach mountain medics at his center.
He also established a physical education activity center for children and youth in Kathmandu with a large, open, colorful and inviting space with a climbing wall, apparatus for various activities for all age groups, facilities for exercise, gymnastics, dance, music and just simple playtime. The center was closed during the pandemic.
Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas has supported Nima’s work by providing vital supplies, CPR mannequins and U.S.-made first responder training supplies, in addition to funds for rescue equipment and rebuilding tools. This is just one of the many humanitarian projects funded by WCFH. Information on Nima’s projects and other WCFH projects will be available at the meeting.
The program is family-friendly and there is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted for Nima’s Himalayan Medics fund. Chai and refreshments will be served. A short annual meeting of the WCFH will also be held. For more information, call 970-275-3671 or 970-209-1395.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone