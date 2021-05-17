Four new officers sworn in for duty with the Montrose Police Department

The Montrose Police Department officially welcomed four new police officers to its ranks Monday, filling a number of vacant positions in the department.
Officers Andrew Bradnock, Jason Bresett, Curtis Dunlap and Wes Imhof were officially sworn in during a ceremony held in the city council chambers.
Police Chief Blaine Hall, along with Cmdrs. Tim Cox and Matt Smith, welcomed the officers before an audience of friends, family, city councilors and staff, and fellow police department officers. The ceremony was also broadcast live online for police department staff, friends, and family to attend virtually.
“This is one of my most favorite things to do as police chief,” Hall said of the swearing-in ceremony.
The four new officers are recent graduates of the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy, WCLA, at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
Before officially swearing them in, Hall told the officers to hold themselves to the highest personal standards, both on and off duty. Their job as police officers, Hall said, was to earn and uphold the trust of the citizens of Montrose while protecting their lives and property and the community itself.
Hall also said the role of a police officer “is a calling” and has grown to become more challenging in recent years, but Montrose has always been a community that supports local law enforcement.
“I wanted to help people, it’s why I got into it. You have to have that helping mentality,” Hall said. “You are supported by the highest levels of government here in the City of Montrose. It should mean something to you today. I need you to help me protect that support.”
Following the ceremony, the officers were dismissed to begin additional training within Montrose Police Department headquarters.
William Woody is the public information officer for the City of Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.