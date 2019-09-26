Pick a pumpkin
Fall is here. That means it’s time to pick a pumpkin. Families can head out to the Covered Bridge Ranch. Activities include picking out of the pumpkin patch, hayrides, face painting, marshmallow roasting, a gem mining sluice, animal viewing, a hay bale maze and much more. Saturday at 10 a.m. is the first time to head out to the ranch, but there are several dates between now and Oct. 27 to join the fun at the ranch. The Covered Bridge is located at 17249 6250 (Dave Wood) Road in Montrose. Ticket prices start at $25. For more information, visit coveredbridgeranch.com and click the “seasonal events” tab at the top of the screen.
Whodunnit?
The Montrose Center for the Arts is hosting an interactive Western murder-mystery dinner and theater on Saturday at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The bar opens at 6 p.m., with dinner and mystery theater at 7 p.m. The setting is 1888, in Buffalo Chip, Colorado, home of ranchers, gunslingers, gamblers, outlaws and church ladies — but one of them is a no-good scoundrel. Tickets are $60 with an option for corporate sponsorship tables for $450. Proceeds benefit the arts center.
For the physically fit
The Montrose Recreation Foundation presents the 18th annual Black Canyon Triathlon Saturday, starting at the Montrose Recreation Center, 16350 Woodgate Road. The course starts with a 500-yard swim (10 laps in the rec center pool), then continues with a 22K bike course and wraps up with a 5K run that finishes back at the rec center.
A magical night
See magician Ty Gallenbeck at the Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center Saturday at 5:30 p.m. There will also be live music and the Blue Ribbon Bar B Que food truck on hand. Proceeds go to Sonshine Patch Preschool. Tickets are available on Facebook under the event page titled “A Night of Magic & Music.” General admission is $10. Kids 12-and-under get in free.
