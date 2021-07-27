The National Forest Foundation announces the fifth year of the collaborative stewardship program, Find Your Fourteener. Through partnerships with the USDA Forest Service, local nonprofits and communities, Find Your Fourteener will continue to address much-needed trail stewardship and ecosystem restoration on Colorado’s peaks over 14,000 feet (“fourteeners”).
Four years after the start of the Find Your Fourteener program, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the normal lives of Americans. In response, Americans turned to their public lands for respite, relaxation, and exercise.
Find Your Fourteener joins local stewardship nonprofits, community volunteers, and businesses in protecting the trails and ecosystems of Colorado’s Fourteeners for generations to come. While Americans are increasingly turning to their public lands, Find Your Fourteener partners are working to ensure the increased recreation is met with lasting stewardship.
The NFF reports two new efforts are beginning this year, including trail work on Mt. Wilson in Southwest Colorado. After several years of careful design led by the USDA Forest Service's Colorado Fourteeners Program in partnership with the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, the first year of work on the Mt. Wilson trail begins in 2021.
Colorado Fourteeners Initiative in partnership with the Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps will lead on-the-ground work. The approach trail on Mt. Wilson was never planned or built and is purely the result of many hikers traveling the same route over time. This has resulted in a multitude of social trails covering the ridgeline, causing erosion and heavy impacts to the fragile and unique alpine ecosystem. The Mt. Wilson area also contains several rare plants, which are further endangered by meandering hikers.
Thanks to support from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Non-Motorized Trails Program, as well as several philanthropic foundations and individuals, including the Chrest Foundation, partners will make a multi-year effort to delineate the Mt Wilson trail, building a clear and stable route for hikers and thus discouraging social trails and the resulting damage.
Individuals who are interested in contributing to Fourteener stewardship can donate any amount at nationalforests.org/fourteener.
